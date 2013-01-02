Perrysburg council approved transit levy for May ballot

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Perrysburg city council approved a transit levy of 0.8 mills to appear on the May ballot for city voters.

Recently the city announced an end to their public transportation system, due to a lack of funding. If voters pass the new levy in May, it will raise enough money to pay for one and a half vehicles - one full-time, one flex - to shuttle people. They would be available morning and evening only.

Ride-Right would be the operator of the buses.

