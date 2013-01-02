Lucas County property taxes due, with changes

Pay close attention to changes made this year to property tax.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - It's time to pay property tax bills in Lucas County.

The Treasurer's office has sent out the latest round of bills, the first using the new property values set by the county auditor's office.

"A lot of people saw their property value go down, so the expectation is their taxes will go down, but it's a little complicated," said Chief Deputy Treasurer Mark Austin.

Besides property values, another factor will be levies approved by voters in November, which raise new money for the public library system, Metroparks, and mental health services, adding 2.8 new mills to the local tax rate.

"In some communities there were additional levies as well," Austin said. "Sylvania had a police levy, Monclova had a fire levy, Berkey Village had a levy."

Other factors are the amounts of tax reductions, credits and rollbacks set by the state.

"People will notice on their bill a line item that says House Bill 920, that's the reduction factor," Austin said. "Your home value may have gone down, but if the state gave you a lower reduction factor you may be paying about the same in taxes as last year."

The tax bills are due January 31.

Click here to see tax rate increases in your area.



