2 suspects arrested for robbing downtown Toledo banks

Two people were arrested following bank robberies carried out over two consecutive days in downtown Toledo.

On Wednesday, thieves held up the downtown Huntington bank location on Madison Avenue. On Thursday morning around 9:45, the PNC bank just a few blocks away on Madison was robbed.

Shortly after the alarm, a detective broadcasted the name of a possible suspect. Police caught up with and arrested two suspects just minutes after Thursday's robbery. They believed the suspects were the same men responsible for Wednesday's Huntington bank robbery.

Toledo police say Oscar Banks, 47, admitted to robbing the Huntington bank Dec. 4 and Jan. 2, as well as robbing the PNC bank Jan. 3.

Banks is facing three charges of aggravated robbery.

The second suspect, Anthony Rayford, 46, was involved with Wednesday's Huntington bank robbery, according to police. He was also picked up by police Thursday and is charged with robbery.

Both men have been booked into the Lucas County Jail.

