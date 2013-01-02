Drivers question safety of redesigned Swanton intersection

Despite the damage, only one person was injured during a crash at the intersection of Airport Highway and state Route 2 in Swanton.

SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Although the Ohio Department of Transportation recently redesigned the intersection of Airport Highway and state Route 295 back in November, crashes are still occurring, including one Wednesday morning.

There have been at least a dozen accidents at the intersection in Swanton since 2007. Drivers describe the area as "dangerous."

Last November, ODOT took action and put Airport Highway on a "road diet," meaning the traffic flow was redesigned. The road is now reduced to one lane in each direction to slow drivers. Two turn lanes were also added.

For the most part, officials say the setup is working.

However, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a serious accident on Airport Highway and SR-295 injured a man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two cars were involved in the crash. One of the drivers is being treated for serious injuries; the other went home without injuries.



"This is actually the first injury accident I've noticed at that intersection since the road markings have changed," said Lt. William Bowers with OSHP.

Bowers says it seems like Wednesday's accident was caused by one driver failing to yield at the stop sign. He hopes this serves as a reminder to all drivers.

"With any intersection on state Route 2, there's a lot of traffic, and it's a relatively high speed. Drivers need to take caution at stop signs and yield to the traffic that has the right of way," explained Bowers.

While most drivers agree, some say they think more needs to be done at that particular intersection.

"I think they should actually put a traffic light in there. It'd make it a whole lot safer," said Stephanie Bonn.

Officials at ODOT believe overall, the new road design seems to be reducing the number of accidents.

The investigation of Wednesday's crash continues.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.