Ohio National Guard team to deploy, train Afghan National Civil Order Police

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) - About 12 soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard's 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade are scheduled to mobilize for active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The public is invited to the Military Advisor Team-2 call-to-duty ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, located at 1636 Graham Road in Reynoldsburg, OH.

The joint Ohio National Guard/Hungarian Defense Forces Military Advisor Team program is a key NATO contribution toward the development of the Afghan National Civil Order Police, with a mission to provide training and mentoring to the ANCOP forces.

The MAT missions are a continuation of a relationship formed in 1993 between the Ohio National Guard and Hungary, as part of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. The SPP includes the National Guard in all 54 states and territories, and fosters civil-military relationships with 62 foreign countries.

