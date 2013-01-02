New stop signs installed near Sylvania schools

The city of Sylvania has installed new stop signs at the intersection of Sylvania and Mitchaw in an effort to curb speeding by schools.

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Sylvania City Schools is preparing to open a brand new elementary school, but before that can happen, officials want to slow down nearby traffic. As a result, the city has installed new stop signs at the intersection of Sylvania and Mitchaw in Sylvania Township.

This is the first step in a larger traffic adjustment as the county is working on completely redoing the intersection, eventually turning it into a roundabout.

Drivers will notice brand new stop signs at the intersection, which is right outside the Timberstone Junior High school and not far from the brand new Central Trail Elementary School.

Nearby residents feel speeding is a problem in the area and hope this new plan will solve the issue.

"It's a huge problem. A lot of people traveling east from the west up over the bridge can go by here really fast, and there's people trying to turn out on to Sylvania off of Mitchaw, and we've had many near misses and we've had accidents in the intersection," said Margie Langenderfer, who lives near the schools.

Schools resumes next week, including for the brand new elementary school.

