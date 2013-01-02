OSHP: 6 fatalities over New Year's holiday weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting six traffic fatalities occurred over New Year's weekend, which is the lowest its been in years.

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that six people were killed on Ohio's roadways during a two-day holiday reporting period which took place from midnight Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

Last year 14 people were killed during the holiday reporting period, which was a total of four days.

Of this New Year's holiday fatalities, two fatalities occurred in Franklin County, including a pedestrian. Other counties involving fatalities were Lucas, Stark and Meigs. Counties with Ohio's largest cities also reported the most incidents.

View a complete breakdown of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement.

After a slight increase in fatalities in 2012, the OSHP has a continued commitment to removing dangerous and impaired drivers in 2013 to reduce the threat of injury and fatal crashes. The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

