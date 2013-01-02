OSHP: 6 fatalities over New Year's holiday weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting six traffic fatalities occurred over New Year's weekend, which is the lowest its been in years.

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that six people were killed on Ohio's roadways during a two-day holiday reporting period which took place from midnight Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

Last year 14 people were killed during the holiday reporting period, which was a total of four days.

Of this New Year's holiday fatalities, two fatalities occurred in Franklin County, including a pedestrian. Other counties involving fatalities were Lucas, Stark and Meigs. Counties with Ohio's largest cities also reported the most incidents.

View a complete breakdown of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's holiday enforcement.

After a slight increase in fatalities in 2012, the OSHP has a continued commitment to removing dangerous and impaired drivers in 2013 to reduce the threat of injury and fatal crashes. The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

