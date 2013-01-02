Man in critical condition after MI home invasion

MADISON TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - CrimeStopper of Lenawee County is asking for the public's help with information about a home invasion that turned into an attempted murder some time between Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 11:27 a.m. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Drexel Blvd. in Madison Township.

On Sunday morning at 11:27 a.m., detectives say a neighbor heard someone yelling for help and went outside to investigate. Once outside, the neighbor found Henry Merritt, 53, in the doorway of his home yelling for help, suffering from life-threatening injuries and covered in blood.

When police and ambulance crews arrived, they discovered the home had been forcibly entered and Merritt had been assaulted inside.

Merritt was transported to a Toledo-area hospital by Life Flight. He is listed in critical condition.

Detectives say they have no suspects and are interviewing people at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStopper of Lenawee by calling 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477, or texting to 27436 starting the tip with "Lenawee." Additionally, a tip can be left anonymously online. Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.