New restaurant opens at The Docks

It's opening week for a new restaurant operation at the former Navy Bistro/Admiral's Grill location at the Docks. Forrester's On the River is opening its doors for business on Thursday, December 20.

The wedge salad is one item on the revamped menu.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Forrester's on the River has opened at The Docks.

The steak house style restaurant has a rustic feel and is in the location that used to house Navy Bistro.

Manager Jonathan McQueary says they aim to keep prices affordable, so diners will make it a staple in their entertainment plans and not just for special occasions. Diners can each have a glass of wine and an entree for around $50.

The decor of the building has not changed much from Navy Bistro, but they have revamped the menu. It will change seasonally and feature local ingredients.

