Christmas tree suspected as cause of Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A family of three is awaiting help from the Red Cross after being burned out of their home.

It happened early Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Avenue.

No one was injured, but one person had to be rescued by a firefighter.

Early investigation reveals the cause may have involved the family Christmas tree.

A portion of South Avenue was shut down but has since re-opened.

