Waterville woman defeats returning champ on Jeopardy

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Julie Reynolds from Waterville competed for the first time Wednesday, Jan. 2 on the TV game show Jeopardy and won.

She beat the returning champ who had won the previous three nights as well as another new contestant. Her winnings totaled more than $10,000.

Reynolds will compete again Thursday as the returning champion.

The show airs on WTOL at 7:30 p.m.

