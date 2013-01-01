Rossford Fire Department puts donation to good use

Smoke detectors will be available for free at the fire station.

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) – Every year the Rossford Eagles donate $2,000 to the Rossford Fire Department. The money has the potential to save hundreds of lives.

With the money, the fire department buys smoke detector to distribute – for free – to Rossford residents.

"Our job is to save lives," said Rossford Fire Chief Jim Verbosky. "That starts with a working smoke detector."

Over the last year, the department saw an increase in calls and structure fires. Support from the community through levy dollars as well as donations, like the one from the Eagles, makes the department's job a little easier.

Verbosky said the department can buy 500 smoke detectors with the $2,000 donation, which comes at a good time. They ran out of smoke detectors in the fall, and with cold weather back in northwest Ohio, people often find unsafe ways to heat their homes.

"Toledo recently pulled a guy out of the North End, no smoke detector," Verbosky said. "It seems like all these fatalities that we're having are people that don't have smoke detectors, and we want everyone to make sure that they do have smoke detectors."

Verbosky said the smoke detectors should arrive in about a week, and will then be available at the fire station.

