Toledo firefighter arrested on disorderly conduct charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo firefighter is accused of being involved in a hit and run car accident.

The Toledo Blade reports that 31 year old Paul Heiss faces charges of disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a car accident on Sunday. Documents show that police didn't apprehend him at the scene, but apparently found him later at his home extremely intoxicated.

Heiss is a 10 year veteran with Toledo fire. No word yet on how the incident will be handled within the fire department.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.