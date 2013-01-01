Local restaurant serves free New Year’s dinner

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – One Toledo family has carried on a tradition of giving back to the community on New Year's Day.

For the past 32 years, Samuel Stuart and his family have served a free holiday meal on New Year's Day. Although Stuart was not feeling well this year, his family kept the tradition going in his place.

People lined up early outside Ann's Bar-B-Que on Hawley, knowing the restaurant has offered a free New Year's dinner for over three decades to anyone that shows up.

This year the meal was comprised of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas and fruit cocktail. The kitchen was prepared for about 300 people.

"[For] 32 years they've been doing this, giving something back," said Bishop McGhee, pastor of Serenity Church. "We appreciate brother Sam Stuart and his wife Ann, they've been a wonderful blessing to this community."

The restaurant plans to serve its 33rd annual New Year's Day dinner in 2014.

