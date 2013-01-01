Icy plunge for Sandy Hook victims

About 40 people splashed in the freezing water for Sandy Hook victims.

NORTHWOOD, OH (Toledo News Now) – About 40 people took a plunge New Year's Day at a home on Curtice Road in Northwood to raise money for the victims of the Connecticut school shooting.

Dozens of others attended the fundraiser, but didn't go in the icy water.

Everyone there donated $5 and signed a banner. The banner and money raised – about $1,000 – will be sent to Newtown, Conn.

