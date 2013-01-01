OSHP: Alcohol a factor in deadly New Year's Eve crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed an 86-year-old Toledo man.

The accident happened Monday night just before 6:30 in Sylvania Township on U.S. Route 20, also known as Central Avenue, at McCord Road.

Troopers say the first car, a Kia Sportage driven by 27-year-old Garret Dennis, of Toledo, hit a Chevy Equinox driven by 86-year-old Clement Schneider Jr., of Toledo, when Schneider failed to yield for a red turn signal and attempted to turn.

Dennis was wearing a seatbelt, Schneider was not.

Schneider was seriously injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Dennis sustained minor injuries.

Troopers say that alcohol was a factor in the crash for Dennis.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.