Ohio appeals court reinstates prostitution charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio appeals court has reinstated prostitution charges against 19 dancers accused in a sex-for-hire scheme at a cabaret.

The Seventh District Court of Appeals in Youngstown says a lower court judge shouldn't have rejected the use of surveillance videos as evidence in the case.

The videos were on the cabaret's computers seized by police with a search warrant.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports (http://bit.ly/TDxn8f ) the appeals court ruled Monday that the security camera recordings, which allegedly provide evidence of prostitution, do not violate state or federal wiretap laws.

The misdemeanor charges allege the dancers engaged in prostitution at the Go Go Girls Cabaret in Austintown in suburban Youngstown in April and May 2009.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

