Man suffers serious head injuries in riding mower crash

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a man received head injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while driving a riding mower with a snow plow attachment.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

James Michaels, 74, was in the road on the 3500 block of Washburn located north of Central Avenue when he was hit.

Stephen Brown, 29, was driving a Dodge Stratus, and attempted to pass Michaels. Michaels attempted a left turn, and was struck.



Michaels was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He was listed in critical condition. Brown was uninjured.



The accident remains under investigation.



