Toledo sees rash of violence over 24 hour period

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A violent way to ring in 2013: In less than 24 hours, the City of Toledo has seen a man dead from an apparent shooting, a deadly stabbing, and what appears to be a random act of violence at a gas station.

Man Found Dead in West Toledo Home



It started late Monday afternoon in West Toledo, where police say a man was found in a home on Bernan Avenue with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He died on the way to the hospital.

New Year's Bar Fight Turns Deadly



Then, early Tuesday morning, New Years Eve revelers at South Beach bar in West Toledo got into a fight that spilled out onto the street.

Two people were injured on one woman was killed. 23-year-old Christina Henderson died at a local hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the neck.



When officers arrived, they observed several fights in progress. It's believed the stab wounds may have come from bottles that were broken and used as a weapon.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened. Two witnesses were taken into custody for questioning after some unruly behavior.

New Year's Gas Station Shooting



Also in the early morning hours Tuesday, someone shot a man at a gas station. It happened at the Sunoco gas station on Byrne and Hill in West Toledo.

Police are still investigating a motive and the victim's condition is not known.

The Toledo Police Patrolman's association spoke out Tuesday morning about the violence, saying, "A terrible way to start the New Year. Stop the Violence." Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in these cases.



