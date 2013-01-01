Fire kills four cows in Providence Twp.

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - No people were hurt Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in a barn on 12830 Perry Road in Providence Township.

It's unclear right now what caused the fire, but barn was holding cattle when it was engulfed in flames and four cows died.



Fire crews say after the fire was out, the beams were still extremely hot and fire crews were on scene hours later mopping up the area.



The barn is owned by a company called Shank Excavating. No word on the estimated cost of damages yet.



