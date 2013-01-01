Check out the top 12 local stories of 2012

The July storm hit Sylvania and Springfield Township the hardest. It was not a tornado, rather a microburst storm. 1 person was killed.

One of many alleged domestic violence murders this year, police say Amber Jones and her son Jorge Duran III were killed in Lake Township by her ex-boyfriend.

In many ways, the 2012 presidential campaign was a local story. We definitely felt the impact of candidate visits and all eyes being on our state.

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - These are the stories that you, the viewer, told us were the most important. These impactful local stories received the most views in 2012.



12. Samuel Williams is found guilty and Cameo Pettaway is acquitted for a double murder in Springfield Township. Johnny Clark and Lisa Straub were killed in her parents' home in 2011. View story.



11. The suspect in a double murder in Blissfield is shot to death after a standoff with U.S. marshals in West Virginia. Thomas Jack Fritz is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Amy Merrill, and her pregnant sister, Lisa Gritzmaker. View story.



10. Two adults and three kids die in a Seneca County house fire in November. View story.



9. In August, a 1-year-old girl was killed and her 2-year-old sister critically injured by gunfire while sleeping at the Moody Manor apartments in central Toledo. View story.



8. Hollywood casino Toledo's Grand Opening. View story.



7. One student is dead and another injured in a double stabbing at the University of Toledo. View story.



6. A Toledo husband puts up a billboard to show support of his wife's job search and to help her find a job. View story.



5. Police suspect murder-suicide by a grandmother and an uncle in the deaths of three west Toledo children. View story.



4. Three BGSU students were killed by a wrong-way driver on their way to the airport for a spring break trip in March. View a follow-up story.



3. The July storm that hit Sylvania and Springfield Township the hardest. It was not a tornado, rather a microburst storm. 1 person was killed. View story.



2. One of many alleged domestic violence murders this year, police say Amber Jones and her son Jorge Duran III were killed in Lake Township by her ex-boyfriend in October. View story.



1. The presidential election. While this was not specifically a local story, we definitely felt the impact of candidate visits and all eyes being on our state. Between the news stories, sample ballots and election results, this story got the most clicks in 2012.

Other big stories that just missed the list include indictments in the 2011 IHOP raid, the murder of Sandusky mom Heather Jackson and her two children, and a North Baltimore woman arrested for faking cancer and collecting donations.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

