Man shot at Toledo gas station early on New Year's Day

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Sunoco gas station located at the intersection of Byrne and Hill.

One man was shot early Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released details of the incident while they complete the investigation.

