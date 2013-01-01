23-year-old woman killed in fight at Toledo bar

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo police confirm 23-year-old Christina Henderson died early Tuesday after sustaining a stab wound to the neck.

She died at a local hospital just after 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Henderson was one of three people stabbed after police say several fights broke out at South Beach bar in the 2100 block of Alexis Road. The fights began first inside the bar and then spilled into the parking lot behind the building.



Investigators spent much of Tuesday morning at the scene piecing together what happened.

When officers arrived, they observed fights in progress. It's believed the stab wounds may have come from bottles that were broken and used as a weapon.

CPR was given to Henderson, and she was rushed to the hospital along with two others who were also seriously injured from appeared to be from stab wounds.



Two witnesses were taken into custody for questioning after some unruly behavior.

All patrons in the bar were required to stay for questioning.

Two vehicles were also towed from the scene.



