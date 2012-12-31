Questions loom after death of man found in Berdan Ave. home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are investigating the death of Brian Minley on New Year's Eve.

They were called to the 1200 block of Berdan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday. Minley's girlfriend said she found him unresponsive on the basement floor. The woman said she heard her boyfriend call to her, telling her to call 911. She then found him in the basement and is not sure what happened.

It appears Minley may have been shot. However, investigators are still determining if that's what happened. He died on the way to the hospital.

Neighbors in the area say the situation is frightening, and police are talking to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to find out more. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

