2 dead, 1 injured in collision on US-127

ROLLIN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash resulting in two fatalities Saturday. The sheriff's office says the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on U.S. Route 127 near Manitou Road.

According to officials, Robert Hardesty, 65, of Malinta, OH, was traveling southbound on US-127 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. He crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Scott McGee, 47, of Pittsford, MI.

McGee was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Hardesty's vehicle, Linda Hardesty, 63, of Malinta, OH, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Hardesty was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

