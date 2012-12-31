2 suspects sought after armed robbery at MI pizza place

NEWPORT, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery involving two suspects at Mary Sacco's Pizza in Newport, MI.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., two males entered the Mary Sacco's Pizza store located at 3132 Newport Road in the Township of Berlin. One male went to the back kitchen area and ordered three of the four employees to the ground. He was brandishing a knife. The other suspect stayed at the front counter and ordered one employee to give him money. After obtaining two register drawers, they fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses say they headed towards Interstate 75 in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect was described as medium height, thin, and wearing a gray hoodie with a camouflage cloth covering his face. The other suspect was described as being heavier, wearing a dark hoodie with a red cloth covering his face. Both suspects were described as being in their 20s.

Anyone with information can contact:

-Deputy Sroka at 734-240-7717

-Deputy Brodie at 734-240-7440

-The Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530

-Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070

