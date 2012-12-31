Women shoplift expensive Coach bags from Toledo mall

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two women took some pricey items from a Toledo mall and police say they were caught on camera.

Toledo Police tell WTOL 11 that the women took five bags from the Coach store at Westfield Franklin Park Mall. The theft happened just before noon on Friday, December 28th, when the mall was packed with shoppers.

Police say the two women came in when the store was crowded and used that crowd to their advantage. Surveillance video shows the women taking the five bags and leaving. Those bags are worth more than $1,800.

The case is currently under investigation. WTOL is working to get that surveillance video and we'll bring you more as the story develops.

