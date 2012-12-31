Troopers seize $35K in marijuana in Lake County

CHARDON, OH (Toledo News Now) – An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 15 pounds of marijuana, worth nearly $35,000, during a traffic stop in Lake County.

Troopers stopped a Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 528 southbound near milepost 23, at 11:08 a.m. Friday. Criminal indicators were observed and an Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a garbage bag containing 15 Ziploc bags of marijuana in the vehicle's trunk.

The driver, Brian L. Walters, 41, of Geneva, OH, was incarcerated in the Lake County Jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana, which are both third-degree felonies.

If convicted, Walters could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.