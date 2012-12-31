Manhunt ends, fugitive arrested after attempted murder of friend

On Wednesday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive after a manhunt that lasted almost five months. Anthony Dowell, 30, was wanted by the Shaker Heights Police Department for attempted homicide.

It is alleged that in October 2012, Dowell shot his friend after a minor dispute about a dice game at the Horseshoe Casino in Cleveland. The incident happened near Kemper and Larchmere roads in Shaker Heights. After the victim was shot, he ran to an RTA bus. Dowell tried to board the bus, but the driver refused to let him on board. Dowell then fled the area.

At the end of November 2012, the Shaker Heights Police Department reached out to the NOVFTF and asked for assistance in locating and apprehending Dowell.

On Wednesday night around 11:30, members of the NOVFTF developed information that Dowell was staying at a home near the 3200 block of E. 130th St. in Cleveland. Task force members responded to the address and set up a perimeter around the home. Officers knocked on the door and after several minutes, Dowell surrendered without incident.

Dowell was transported to the Shaker Heights Police Department after his arrest.

"This is another great example of how our task force member's hard work and diligence pays off. This sends a message to all those that try and flee from justice, that we will always get our man," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Additionally, tips can be sent in online. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

