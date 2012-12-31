Toledo Dunkin' Donuts to give away free coffee Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating the re-opening of its Central Avenue location on New Year's Day by giving away free coffee from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The newly remodeled restaurant features a state-of-the-art digital menu board and free wi-fi. It also offers a drive-thru.

The store is located at 2709 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

