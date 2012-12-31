1 injured in serious crash on I-75S in BG

A viewer sent a See It, Snap It, Send It photo from the scene that showed an air ambulance on the highway at 9:30 a.m.

BOWLING GREEN, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Interstate 75 South around mile marker 177, which is near Route 6 in Bowling Green.

OSHP says the crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. when a Ford F150 driven by Christopher Harless, 22, of Findlay, was traveling southbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and struck two trees along the right of way fence.

Harless was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was then taken to a Toledo hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

I-75 was closed down for approximately 45 minutes. It has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

