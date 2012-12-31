BREAKING: Browns fire coach & GM, source tells AP

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Tom Heckert.
Shurmur and Heckert were informed Monday at the team's facility, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the moves. The dismissals come one day after the Browns lost their finale 24-10 in Pittsburgh, completing a 5-11 season.
Shurmur went 9-23 in two seasons with the Browns, who have undergone almost constant change since their return to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999. Heckert infused Cleveland's roster with talent during three years with the team.
Owner Jimmy Haslam and CEO Joe Banner will try to turn around a franchise that has lost at least 11 games the past five seasons.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.