Spencer Twp. house destroyed by fire

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A house in Spencer Township was destroyed by fire late Sunday.

Just after 11 p.m., fire crews were called to the 600 block of Irwin, which is located near County Road 34 and County Road 118.

When fire crews arrived on scene the house was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire chief says he is receiving conflicting reports about whether anyone lives in the home. However, he does know that no one was home at the time of the fire.



Investigators are on scene to determine a cause.

