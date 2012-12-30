Brothers return from Afghanistan to be with family at Christmas

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - This has been an emotional Christmas season for Geraline Fair of Springfield Township.

Her two sons are home for the holidays for the first time in two years.

Both are Marine Corporals.

Both have just finished seven month hitches in Afghanistan.

"I'm very proud of them. I have no words to express my gratitude and things they've accomplished even from the beginning until now," said Geraline Fair, mother of Marvell and Marcus Thompson.

Marvell worked at his base's supply depot.

Younger brother Marcus worked at his base's maintenance department.

They were only separated in Afghanistan by about 100 miles.

"We always stayed together. Through high school. Through everything with my brother," said Marcus.

Returning home to be with family was a dream come true.

"It was very relaxing. Got a chance to relax and calm my mind down and think about things and just be with my family," said Marcus.

Having her two boys in Afghanistan at the same time though hasn't been relaxing and calm for Geraline.

She avoided all war news coverage and relied on prayer to calm her nerves.

"They made a decision and I had to accept it as their mom and support what they did," said Geraline.

"That means a lot. That means that I'm not only there with my brother but I have God behind me. I can look at him when I have needs or worries," said Marcus.

The Thompson brothers return to Afghanistan in January for another seven month hitch.

During that time, both will be promoted from corporal to sergeant.

"I'm just a proud mom. I'm very proud of them," said Geraline.

