Several fire departments called to Grand Rapids plant fire

GRAND RAPIDS, OH (Toledo News Now) - Fire crews were called to the DuPont plant in Grand Rapids just after midnight on Sunday, after a major fire broke out.

The plant is located on the Henry-Wood County line, just north of State Route 6 in Grand Rapids.

Sixteen workers evacuated once they saw flames. Several departments were called in to help fight the fire.

