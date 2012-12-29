Shooting stuns residents of quiet Michigan neighborhood

Police are still searching for a female who was driving the suspect's vehicle.

A 32-year-old man will be arraigned Wednesday on charges related to a fatal shooting. A bond hearing is scheduled to take place Monday.

TEMPERANCE, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bloody Saturday morning homicide.

It happened at the Inverness Too Manufactured Home Community just north of the Ohio/Michigan border off Lewis Avenue.

The victim is an unidentified 46 year old Toledo man.

A 32 year old man who lived at Inverness Too is in custody.

Authorities say there's no specific motive in the case but it may involve an attempted robbery.

Neighbors remember hearing gunshots ring out at 5:20 AM.

"I'm sitting here reading the paper and I hear 'bang, bang, bang, bang.' I said 'Somebody doing New Years Eve early.' It was gunshots. I guarantee it," said Roger Hoyt.

A tent covered the body of the shooting victim lying in the street outside a house in the 200 Block of Heather Street.

Shell casings were everywhere and spots of blood could be seen in the fresh, white snow.

The man who lived at the house was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Neighbors are stunned by the killing.

Inverness Too is mostly a senior community.

"It's an eye opener. Quiet neighborhood. Never had any problems," said Laura Bourn.

A woman, also at the scene, is also being sought.

Neighbors reacting to the gunshots claim they saw her go inside the house and confront the alleged shooter.

She came back out and found the victim in the car.

"Kicked the guy out of the car and drove off," said Mr. Hoyt.

Authorities need help finding the woman.

Tips can be forwarded to the Sheriff's Office at 734-243-7070.

