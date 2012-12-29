Active investigation in Temperance murder case

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bloody Saturday morning homicide. It happened at the Inverness Too Manufactured Home Community just north of the Ohio/Michigan border off Lewis Avenue.

TEMPERANCE, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Thomas James Wallace, 32, stands accused in the shooting death of a 46-year-old Toledo man. Wallace will be in court Wednesday for a formal arraignment.



Police are still searching for a female who was driving Wallace's vehicle. No description or information about the woman has been released.



The victim is identified as 46-year-old Ronald Roth from Toledo.

Wallace is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.



Monroe County police and Michigan State Police responded to a shooting at the Inverness Too manufactured home community off of Lewis Ave Sunday morning. Roth was shot multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The motive is still unclear, but police mentioned on Sunday that there may have been an attempted robbery before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Monroe County detectives at 734-243-7070.

