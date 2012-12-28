Local community plans gift for Newtown

A memorial has been set up in front of the high school by locals.

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – A community in Ottawa County is organizing a fundraiser to show support for Newtown, Conn.

The Danbury Township trustees are collecting money to purchase and plant 26 trees in honor of the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre.

The idea came from Deanna Lamb, a business owner in the township.

"I just know what these people are going through this holiday season," Lamb said. "And from the bottom of my heart, I'm happy we can reach out and do something for these families."

Danbury Township residents feel a special connection to that part of Connecticut. The township was named after Danbury, Conn., which is only 10 miles from Newtown.

The township needs to raise $8,000 for the project. Donations can be made at the Marblehead Bank and the township hall and police station.

The trees will be Evergreen – to symbolize the continuity of life.

"I think it's an awesome expression of the feelings that go out nationwide, not just from Danbury Township to Danbury, Connecticut," said David Hirt, Danbury Township trustee. "The shooting has impacted the entire nation."

The location of the trees will be determined by Newtown officials. A sign will be placed in front of them with the date of the shooting, name Danbury Township, and a simple message: "We will remember with you."

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.