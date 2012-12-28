Toledo Botanical Gardens $1 million water project

The new project will improve water quality in Crosby Lake.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Toledo Botanical Gardens have begun a major construction project to improve water quality and the wildlife environment.

The project costs over $1 million and currently has the southern walking paths shut down.

The purpose is to tear out two dams that held water back from a creek to create Crosby Lake. But because of the dams, the lake has developed a large amount of stagnant sediment. The dams are being replaced by a set of rocks on a sloping grade to allow more water flow.

The ability to help the environment and local wildlife falls in line with the Toledo Botanical Gardens' mission.

"Our mission is to enrich lives through gardens, the arts, and nature," said Josh Miller of the Toledo Botanical Gardens. "So this is very much a mission-compliant project for us. [It's] exciting all the way around, our entire staff is involved."

The gardens received a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the project. The remaining funds needed will be raised through in-kind services.

Officials expect the paths to be re-opened by late January.

And because the stream is a tributary of the Ottawa River, the cleaner water should help give the river more points on the EPA Water Quality scale.

