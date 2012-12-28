Arcadia sub-division goes bankrupt

ARCADIA, OH (Toledo News Now) – The village ofArcadia has been left to pay for a water line after the owners of a sub-divisionfiled for bankruptcy.

Big Lick 254 LLC., owners of the Red Hawksub-division where 50 people live, said they don't have any money to pay for awater line that was installed in 2002. They dealt with the village to pay forthe last 12 years – Arcadia borrowed the money needed on behalf of Big Lick.Now they are cutting that agreement short.

"They've paid for the last 12 years, and nowthey've left us with the last eight or nine years," said Arcadia VillageAdministrator Jeff Hannah.

That amounts to about $360,000 for the village.

Hannah said that as of right now, the people inArcadia will not have to worry about their water rates increasing.

