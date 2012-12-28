Hollywood Casino plans New Year’s event

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Hollywood Casino is gearing up for 2013 with their biggest event of the year – a New Year's Eve party.

This time of year is a big time for casinos, in general. While Hollywood's grand opening brought a lot of customers, their New Year's party is expected to do the same.

There will be live entertainment throughout the night, and an all-you-can-eat lobster, steak and shrimp buffet for $35 per person. The event will be free to attend, otherwise.

"We anticipate that New Year's Eve is going to be nothing short of a great night for us," said Marketing Operations Manager John McNamara. "And I think a fun one and something new that people can really start to think of doing every New Year's Eve."

Also throughout the night there will be drawing every hour from 9-11 p.m. to win $2,013. At 1 a.m. will be the big drawing for $12,013.

