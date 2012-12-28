The Source offers tips on finding work

People searching for work go to The Source for help.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Unemployment is up slightly in Toledo and Lucas County.

In Toledo, the jobless figure was 8 percent for November, up slightly from 7.9 percent in October. In Lucas County, 7.4 percent were unemployed in November, 7.3 percent in October.

Officials at The Source said the numbers are not that surprising.

"I think it's bound to happen," said Craig Gebers of The Source. "You're going to have months [where] it goes up and down. Those labor stats are always fluctuating, depending on who drops off unemployment."

Gebers said there are ways to improve your chances of landing a job. He recommended applicants develop skill sets in computers, math and reading, especially when going after a position in manufacturing.

"Because of the equipment that is now in manufacturing, you have to have a higher level of skills and those are what we call basic skills," he said.

Another tip was to become more marketable. The Source offers online classes on how to do that.

"Know what you're applying for, do your research about the company, learn about the job and have an attitude [of] this is an opportunity for you," Gebers added.

And the folks coming to The Source hope such an opportunity knocks on their door in 2013.

