City of Findlay keeps up with snow despite less funds

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Flag City voters rejected a tax levy that was vital to city operations, especially snow removal. After the city's first snowfall, some are wondering how they paid for it all.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik says this time money was not much of an issue, which helped dodge a bullet.

"The streets were slick, but the snow wasn't deep. I don't know where they found the funds," said Doris Schumacher, owner of Dorranne's Gifts and Gourmet.

Voters rejected a tax critical to paying for snow removal services back in November. Despite fears of slushy streets, crews were able to clean up areas quickly.

"We saw the plows come out and do what they needed to do after the snow fell without a lot of people on the street," said Lynne Cavelage, owner of Coffee Amici.

Coffee Amici closed after the city issued a Level 2 snow emergency. Cavelage says she was pleased with the quick response of city crews, but did notice a few minor issues.

"The salt wasn't laid down or the brine of whichever it is that we use, and the streets were not cleared down to the pavement right away," explained Cavelage.

Officials from the mayor's office say crews were working late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but they were not alone.



"We actually shovel a walkway through the entire downtown every time it snows," said John Lariche.

Downtown property owners pitch in $350 a year to pay for snow free sidewalks, which takes crews seven hours to clear.

"They do that to keep the sidewalks clean and safe so people can go to restaurants, a gift shop, things like that, and continue shopping downtown after a storm," said Lariche.

It is a service downtown business owners appreciate.

"It was wonderful because all I had to do was sprinkle a little bit of salt out there. I didn't have to shovel," said Schumacher.



Business owners say the city's quick cleanup helped keep their stores from losing money.

