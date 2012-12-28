Vacant east Toledo home robbed of nearly everything

Neighbors say they would often see the door or window open at the vacant house.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are searching for a suspect after dozens of major appliances are stolen from an east Toledo home on the 200 block of Parker.

Everything from the bathtub to the hot water heater and light fixtures were taken, according to the Toledo police log. The log states over the past month, someone took nearly everything from inside the house, down to the plumbing and electrical wiring.

Several neighbors in the area say the house has been vacant for about a year and they would often see the door or window open.

"A lot of people are concerned about break-ins around here. We have a dog. That's a poor security system, but it's a pretty bad situation in the neighborhood when you can't feel safe in your own house," said Jim Haines, who lives across the street from where the theft occurred.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Toledo police.

