More than 1,000 cold cases uploaded in OH homicides database

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Friday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that more than 1,000 cold cases have now been uploaded to the Attorney General's Ohio Unsolved Homicides Database.



DeWine asked law enforcement agencies to submit their cold case information to the online database in September. At the time, there were only 166 unsolved homicide cases on the site.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) provides resources to help local law enforcement agencies resolve unsolved homicides. Through this database, BCI provides details and photos related to unsolved homicides. BCI also solicits tips from the public to assist local law enforcement in pursuing their investigations.



"We are very happy that so many local law enforcement agencies have submitted their unsolved homicide cases," said DeWine. "We have already received tips on some of the cases, and we hope these tips will lead to arrests."



Participation in the database is voluntary. A total of 54 law enforcement agencies have submitted all or some of their cold cases, including:

Cincinnati Police Department: 423 cases

Dayton Police Department: 376 cases

Akron Police Department: 72 cases

Franklin County Sheriff's Office: 61 cases

Toledo Police Department: 19 cases

View the full list of agencies that have submitted cold cases to the database.

The Cleveland Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have committed to submitting their unsolved homicide cases as well, which will bring the database numbers to approximately 2,000.

There are an estimated 5,000 unsolved homicides throughout the state. Anyone with details on a homicide case can call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or submit a tip via the Attorney General's Ohio Unsolved Homicides Database.

