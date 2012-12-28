Rev. Jones: Love is the true meaning of Christmas

By Rev. John C. Jones, Associate Minister at Christian Temple Baptist Church

(Toledo News Now Editorial) - 'Tis the season for politically correct comments, admonishing us to "remember the reason for the season." Sadly, I wonder if these are just hollow statements and empty rhetoric that lead to lack of action.

This season of Advent should be met with great expectation and anticipation that rivals - if not surpasses - the excitement of those shepherds who gathered in fields on that December night some 2000 years ago. They were excited that Jesus, the savior of the world, was coming. So too should true followers of Christ and everyone, be excited that the savior has come. But it should not stop there.

The season of Advent must translate into solid action today and that action must be based in love. Our world needs to see - they need to feel the love of this season. Christmas is more than a holiday celebrated by gifts, gatherings and galas; it is and should be the very expression of God Himself to every person without regard to race, gender, class or creed.

So as you finish the last of the turkey and look towards 2013, take some time to share love with one another, for that truly is the meaning of Christmas.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.