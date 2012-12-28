Last full moon of 2012

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - If you're lucky to be under clear skies tonight, you'll see a spectacular December full moon. It's the last one of 2012.

The December full moon is also known as the "long-night's moon." That's because it's the closest full moon to the northern winter solstice. Tonight's full moon will also be visible for the longest amount of time.

Viewer Christian P. sent us this shot of last night's full moon. Tonight's should be just as spectacular.

