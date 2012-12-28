New details emerge in UT fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A few more details have come out after a fatal stabbing at the University of Toledo.



The coroner reports Josiah Galat had several stab wounds to his neck. He was found dead behind International House Dorm.

His roommate, Erik Littleton, was found with serious wounds after some sort of altercation where they were both stabbed. Littleton was hospitalized in critical condition.



There is no information available yet on whether Littleton will face charges.

