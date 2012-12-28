Firefighters pull elderly man, dog from burning home

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo firefighters pulled an 89-year-old man and a dog from a burning home around 2 a.m. Friday.

Crews were called to the 3300 block of Buckeye Street in north Toledo. The scene was filled with smoke from a fire that crews say appeared to have started in the basement.

The battalion chief says resident James Smith was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from the home. He took in a lot of smoke and was taken to a local hospital, where family members say he is on a ventilator. Doctors say he is still in critical condition.

"This was a relatively small fire inside this house," said Lieutenant Matt Hertzfeld of Toledo Fire and Rescue. "But it generated a significant amount of smoke, and smoke is what kills people."

Smith's dog, Sparky, was also pulled from the home while unconscious. First responders believed the dog may have died, but were able to revive it. They say the animal is now doing OK.

Family members say they have already received overwhelming support from the community. Smith had lived in the neighborhood for 60 years and was well-liked.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



