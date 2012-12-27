Multiple business break-ins in Sylvania Twp.

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – There have been at least five break-ins at different bakeries and restaurants around the Central and McCord intersection. Police believe one man is responsible for all of them.

Sylvania Township Police said the suspect used a type of crowbar to pry open the back door of every single establishment he broke into.

They describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, seen driving a Chevy Z-71 on the night three establishments were broken into.

The man allegedly broke into Tiger Lebanese Bakery, Koala Berry, and Kyoto Ka lat Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police believe he also broke into Cake in a Cup and Edible Arrangements in November.

For business owners, dealing with the break-ins has been extremely frustrating.

"You know, when a break-in happens, people think that it's a commercial venture and the store can cover those losses, but in fact, the money that it takes to put things back together comes right out of our pockets," said John Rubie, Koala Berry owner. "We're small business people in the community, and it is just like taking money out of our wallets. It's really no different."

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-2055.

